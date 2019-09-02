August 31, 2019 / 2:50 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago
Advisory: Story about East Timor anniversary withdrawn
1 Min Read
East Timor's President Francisco Guterres talks as he attends the 20th Popular Consultation Day, to commemorate the referendum of East Timor, in Tasi Tolu, Dili, East Timor, August 30, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Dhemas Reviyanto/ via REUTERS
(Reuters) - The story headlined “Thousands celebrate East Timor’s 20th anniversary but the scars remain”, which moved on Aug 31, is withdrawn for clarity issues. There will not be a replacement story.