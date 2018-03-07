FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
March 7, 2018 / 3:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum and its partners said they were disappointed that Australia and East Timor had failed to settle on a development plan for the Greater Sunrise gas fields between the two countries as part of the process ending a long-running maritime border dispute on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Woodside Petroleum are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

“It is disappointing that this process has not resulted in an alignment on a development concept,” a spokeswoman for the Sunrise Joint Venture said in a statement.

Woodside is operator of the Sunrise joint venture, co-owned by Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips and Osaka Gas, which had shelved plans for developing the Greater Sunrise gas fields between East Timor and Australia due to the two nations’ border dispute.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.