FILE PHOTO: An airport worker examines a flybe aircraft before it takes off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool northern England, May 19 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - The former chief executive officer of Stobart Group Ltd (STOB.L), Andrew Tinkler, bought a stake of a little over 12 percent in British airline Flybe Group Ltd (FLYB.L), according to a filing on Monday.

Tinkler, fired from Stobart in July, disclosed a 12.23 percent stake reut.rs/2Rs4sLI in Flybe which is already being acquired by a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic Airways, Cyrus Capital Partners and Stobart.