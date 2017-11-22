FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TiVo wins set-top box patent case against Comcast
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Interactive: Brexit and the City
THE ROAD TO BREXIT
Interactive: Brexit and the City
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
November 22, 2017 / 9:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

TiVo wins set-top box patent case against Comcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled in favor of Rovi Corp, which is now known as TiVo Corp, and prohibited Comcast Corp from importing and selling certain types of Rovi’s Xfinity X1 set-top boxes.

The final ruling in favor of Rovi that makes set-top boxes said the import ban applies to certain X1 set-top boxes that violated two patents but not the product’s legacy versions.

The ban applies unless it is overturned by the U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration during the Presidential review period.

It is too hypothetical to determine whether Comcast’s two alternative designs infringe the patents, the commission said on Tuesday.

“Today’s Commission Opinion reinforces the need for Comcast to take the necessary licenses to our IP,” Rovi said in an e-mailed statement.

Comcast, in an e-mailed statement, said it disagreed with the trade commission’s decision and will appeal.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.