TJX beats estimates as big discounts attract young shoppers

(Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly comparable-store sales on Tuesday, topping analysts’ estimates as big discounts attracted more younger shoppers and generated the off-price retailer’s 16th consecutive quarter of customer-traffic growth.

Unlike Macy’s Inc (M.N) and J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), which have closed stores and shifted their focus online, TJX has thrived through a period of uncertainty for major U.S. retailers driven by the growth of Amazon.com and other web-based players.

The company’s treasure-hunt style marketing technique, based on unpublicized but deep discounts on apparel and accessories, proved to be a hit with younger customers, driving a 34 percent jump in profit and lifting its shares by 4 percent.

“We have been attracting new customers to all our divisions, a significant share of whom are younger customers. This is great for our business today and for the future,” TJX Chief Executive Officer Ernie Herrman said in a statement.

The 6 percent rise in same-store sales in the second quarter, easily beat the 2.2 percent increase analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company also raised its full-year same store sales growth forecast to 3 to 4 percent, above the average estimate of a 2.4 percent increase.

TJX is also stocking more trendy active wear and beauty products in its stores pulling in more shoppers, Jessica Ramirez, an analyst with Jane Hali & Associates, told Reuters.

The company’s net income rose to $739.6 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from $553 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

The retailer also raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $4.10 to $4.14 per share from a prior outlook of $4.04 to $4.10 per share.

Comparable store sales in the company’s Marmaxx unit, which includes T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, rose 7 percent, comfortably beating estimates.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said net sales during the second quarter rose 11.6 percent to $9.33 billion.

Analysts expected the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share on revenue of $9.00 billion.

“...the retail game is still being played firmly in TJX’s ballpark,” Neil Saunders, Managing Director of GlobalData Retail said in an email.

“People simply enjoy the thrill of snagging a bargain.”