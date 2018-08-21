TJX crushes quarterly same-store sales estimates, raises profit forecast

(Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) topped quarterly comparable-store sales estimates on Tuesday and raised its full year earnings forecast, as the off-price retailer’s big discounts helped pull in more bargain-hungry customers to its T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores.

Unlike other retailers that have closed stores and shifted their focus online, TJX has doubled down on deep discounts, opened more stores and largely stayed away from e-commerce.

That strategy helped TJX report a 6 percent rise in same-store sales, blowing past the 2.2 percent increase analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have gained 33 percent this year, rose 3 percent to $104.75 before the bell on Tuesday.

The company’s net income rose to $739.6 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from $553 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

The retailer raised its full year adjusted profit forecast to $4.10 to $4.14 per share from a prior outlook of $4.04 to $4.10 per share. TJX’s same store sales forecast was above estimates.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said net sales during the second quarter rose 11.6 percent to $9.33 billion.

Analysts expected the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share on revenue of $9.00 billion.