TJX holiday quarter same-stores sales beat estimates

A T.J. Maxx store which is owned by TJX Cos Inc in Pasadena, California U.S., May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Off-price apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as steep discounts drove more shoppers to its T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores during the holiday season.

TJX reported a 6 percent rise in comparable-store sales, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 3.54 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to $11.13 billion from $10.96 billion.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

