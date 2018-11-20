TJX's holiday profit forecast below expectations, shares fall

A T.J. Maxx store which is owned by TJX Cos Inc in Pasadena, California U.S., May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Off-price apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter profit largely below analysts’ estimate, ahead of the important holiday shopping season, sending its shares down 5 percent.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company expects adjusted profit for the current quarter to be around 56 cents to 57 cents per share, below average analysts’ estimate of 71 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Unlike other brick-and-mortar retailers, which have closed stores and invested in e-commerce as shoppers move online, TJX has largely depended on deep in-store discounts.

Comparable-store sales rose 7 percent in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, above analysts’ average estimate of a 4.1 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $762.3 million or 61 cents per share, from $641.4 million or 50 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales climbed to $9.83 billion from $8.76 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion.