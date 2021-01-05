Agnico Eagle to buy TMAC Resources after govt blocked Shandong Gold's bid

FILE PHOTO: A visitor speaks with a representative of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Agnico Eagle Mines said on Tuesday it would buy TMAC Resources for about C$286.6 million ($225.05 million), two weeks after Canada rejected Shandong Gold Mining’s bid for the indebted company.

Toronto-based Agnico Eagle said it will pay C$2.2 per share for TMAC, which has a gold mine in Canada’s far north, higher than the C$1.75 per share Shandong Gold was to pay for the company.

Shandong Gold’s C$230 million bid for TMAC was blocked by the Canadian authorities on concerns about a Chinese state-owned entity operating in the country’s sensitive Arctic region.

Mineral-rich but thinly populated, Nunavut is seen by Canada as vital as retreating sea ice opens up potential new shipping routes.

Canada and Australia have increased scrutiny on deals by state-run Chinese miners amid economic dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 1.2735 Canadian dollars)