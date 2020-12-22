Canada rejects Shandong Gold bid to buy Arctic gold mine; TMAC shares tumble

(Reuters) -The Canadian government has rejected Shandong Gold Mining’s bid to acquire Canada’s debt-saddled TMAC Resources, the companies said, with the Chinese miner adding that the sale was blocked on national security grounds.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

As the COVID-19 pandemic caused economic dislocation, countries from Australia to Canada have increased scrutiny on deals by state-run Chinese miners this year.

In a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Shandong Gold, one of China’s biggest gold miners, said it had received notice of a decision made by Canadian authorities on Dec. 18 that it should not proceed with the deal.

TMAC said late Monday it been informed of such an order under the Investment Canada Act.

TMAC’s Toronto-listed shares fell as much as 16.2% to C$1.09 on Tuesday as investors worried about its ability to repay debt.

The miner said on Nov. 5 it had about C$99 million in cash on hand, short of the C$169.7 million of debt due in June.

“TMAC is likely to be forced into a messy refinancing which could ultimately hurt shareholders,” Laurentian Bank analyst Barry Allan said.

Shandong Gold said in May it would pay C$230 million ($179 million) to acquire TMAC, which operates the Doris mine in the Hope Bay region of the northern and strategically important territory of Nunavut.

Canada in October launched a national security review of the proposed acquisition that was extended last month.

Mineral-rich but thinly populated, Nunavut is seen by Canada as vital as retreating sea ice opens up potential new shipping routes.

Canada last blocked a proposed C$1.51 billion takeover of construction company Aecon by China Communications Construction Co Ltd, also on national security grounds, in May 2018.

Bilateral relations have been fraught since Canada’s December 2018 arrest of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced pressure to toughen the country’s stance on China.

Canada’s department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, which oversees foreign investment, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TMAC has not decided whether to relaunch a sales process, a spokeswoman said, declining further comment.

($1 = 1.2865 Canadian dollars)