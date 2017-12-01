FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
De Mol's Talpa to sell stake in Dutch newspaper group TMG to Mediahuis
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Tezos founders push for legal bailout from Swiss foundation
Exclusive
Future of Money
Tezos founders push for legal bailout from Swiss foundation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 1, 2017 / 8:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

De Mol's Talpa to sell stake in Dutch newspaper group TMG to Mediahuis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Talpa, the investment vehicle of Dutch tycoon John de Mol, has agreed to sell its stake in Telegraaf Media Group (TMG) (TLGNc.AS) to Mediahuis, TMG said on Friday.

The Belgian publishing group, which also owns Dutch daily NRC Handelsblad, had been engaged in lengthy battle for control of TMG with Talpa, which said in August it had decided not to pursue its takeover bid but would remain as a minority shareholder.

Talpa’s decision to sell its 29.16 percent stake gives Mediahuis control of just over 90 percent of the publisher of the Netherlands’ top-selling newspaper, Thomson Reuters data shows.

“This will give us some peace and quiet to concentrate fully on implementing the future plans for TMG,” TMG Chief Executive Marc Vangeel said in a statement.

As part of the deal, TMG will sell its 23 percent stake in Talpa Radio Holding to Talpa, resulting in a book profit of more than 8 million euros.

“It is of strategic importance to have all the shares of the radio company in our possession, which is what we were aiming for,” Talpa Chief Executive Pim Schmitz said.

Mediahuis will pay 6 euros per share for the TMG stake. TMG shares closed at 5.66 euros on Friday.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.