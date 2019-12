MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian steel pipemaker TMK (TRMK.MM) plans to complete the sale of its U.S. subsidiary IPSCO Tubular in January, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing TMK controlling shareholder Dmitry Pumpyansky.

TMK agreed in March to sell IPSCO to pipe producer Tenaris (TENR.MI), which has production facilities in the United States and several other countries, for $1.2 billion.