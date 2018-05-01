T-Mobile's quarterly revenue beats estimates

(Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O), which is buying smaller rival Sprint Corp (S.N), topped Wall Street estimates for revenue as it added more postpaid phone subscribers with competitively priced plans.
Shares of the company rose 2 percent in after-market trading on Tuesday.
T-Mobile added 617,000 branded postpaid phone subscribers in the quarter, leading to an overall 1 million total branded postpaid net additions.
A deal between T-Mobile and Sprint will help T-Mobile boost its financials by creating a company with 127 million customers, making it a more formidable competitor to the top two wireless players, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N).
The company’s revenue rose to $10.46 billion from $9.61 billion, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $10.35 billion, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company’s net income fell $671 million, or 78 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $698 million, or 80 cents a share, a year earlier.
Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur