FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 1, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

T-Mobile's quarterly revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O), which is buying smaller rival Sprint Corp (S.N), topped Wall Street estimates for revenue as it added more postpaid phone subscribers with competitively priced plans.

A sign for a T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shares of the company rose 2 percent in after-market trading on Tuesday.

T-Mobile added 617,000 branded postpaid phone subscribers in the quarter, leading to an overall 1 million total branded postpaid net additions.

    A deal between T-Mobile and Sprint will help T-Mobile boost its financials by creating a company with 127 million customers, making it a more formidable competitor to the top two wireless players, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N).

    The company’s revenue rose to $10.46 billion from $9.61 billion, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $10.35 billion, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The company’s net income fell $671 million, or 78 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $698 million, or 80 cents a share, a year earlier.

    Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.