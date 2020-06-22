Business News
June 22, 2020 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

T-Mobile launches stock offering to facilitate SoftBank's stake sale

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - T-Mobile (TMUS.O) on Monday launched a stock offering to facilitate SoftBank Group Corp’s (9984.T) plan to sell a portion of its stake in the telecom operator.

For every share T-Mobile sells in the offering, it will repurchase one share from a subsidiary of SoftBank at the same price, T-Mobile said in a statement.

T-Mobile said it was offering about 134 million shares and the underwriters will have access to an additional 10 million shares.

SoftBank was widely expected to try and monetize its T-Mobile stake as it looks to raise capital through asset sale to prop up its floundering tech investing empire and fund a record share buyback. (reut.rs/3eBIFs8)

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan have been appointed as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
