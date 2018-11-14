Altice USA CEO calls for fixed-wireless consolidation in the U.S.

FILE PHOTO: An advertising board is seen during a demonstration 5G technology in Lisbon, Portugal June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Altice USA Chief Executive Officer Dexter Goei called on Wednesday for the consolidation of fixed and wireless telecoms businesses in the United States.

Altice USA owns the fourth-biggest cable operator in the United States and is the sister company of Altice Europe - both controlled by Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi.

“I’m a big believer in fixed-wireless consolidation,” Altice USA’s boss Dexter Goei said at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference in Barcelona.

“The U.S. market is the only market that has not seen fixed-wireless consolidation.”