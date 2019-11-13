Liberty Global CFO: Sunrise-UPC deal made sense, still worth pursuing

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Swiss telecom company Sunrise and broadband and telecommunications provider UPC Schweiz are seen at a shop in Zurich, Switzerland October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The failed takeover of Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) Swiss unit UPC by Sunrise (SRCG.S) made industrial sense and it would still be worth trying to make it happen, Liberty’s Chief Financial Officer Charlie Bracken said on Wednesday.

“If you look at the industrial logic of the deal it’s very compelling,” Bracken told the Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference in Barcelona, adding that he saw “a lot of reasons to monetize” the synergies it promised.

Bracken also said that Liberty would look at listing its local units, which would help to crystallize the value of their cash flows. “We’ll be opportunistic,” he said.