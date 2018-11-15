Liberty Global 'not desperate' to do Swiss deal: CFO

FILE PHOTO - A logo of internet and TV operator UPC Cablecom, owned by Liberty Global, is pictured in Renens, Switzerland November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) is “not desperate” to strike a deal to divest its Swiss unit UPC, CFO Charlie Bracken said on Thursday, adding that the cable operator was investing to strengthen its video offering.

“We’re not desperate, that’s really important,” Bracken said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in Barcelona.

Liberty is looking to divest assets where it does not see a profitable way into mobile markets. It has sold its Austrian unit to Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), while the $21.8 billion sale of its operations in Germany and Central Europe to Vodafone (VOD.L) is being reviewed by regulators.