Verizon looks to expand 5G home broadband offering

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Verizon plans to target a broader audience for its new 5G home broadband product following the adoption of global standards for the technology, CFO Matthew Ellis said on Wednesday.

The top U.S. wireless carrier has launched 5G home broadband in four cities that provide high-speed connections without having to lay a cable connection, using standards agreed with an allied group of operators and providers.

“We’re very excited with results we’ve got,” Ellis told the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference in Barcelona of the limited rollout.

Verizon will launch 5G-enabled handsets in the first half of 2019 and widen its offering of 5G broadband based on the global standard that was adopted in June. “We see line of site to get to 30 million households in the next few years,” Ellis said.

He added that 5G would start to have an impact on Verizon’s financials in 2020.