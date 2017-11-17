FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi's music unit UMG has a value of more than $40 billion, CEO says
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 17, 2017 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vivendi's music unit UMG has a value of more than $40 billion, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Vivendi deems that its music unit has a value of more than $40 billion, driven by the success of music streaming platforms such as Spotify, chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Friday.

Vivendi's Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine attends a conference at the Cannes Lions Festival, Cannes, France June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Asked about UMG’s valuation at the Morgan Stanley annual conference on Tech, Media and Telcoms, Puyfontaine said that he saw an estimate this week that valued the division at $40 billion.

“I wouldn’t put a number but I think that number is higher than the highest one that is currently expressed by the markets,” Puyfontaine said. When asked if he thought UMG was worth more than $40 billion, he said “yes”.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.