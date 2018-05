Canada's TMX Group quarterly profit rises 33 percent

(Reuters) - Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd (X.TO), said on Wednesday its first quarter profit rose 33 percent, driven by strong performance of its global solutions, insights and analytics business.

FILE PHOTO - A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), is seen in Toronto, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Net income rose to C$63.1 million ($43.10 million), or C$1.13 per share, for the quarter ended Mar. 31, from C$47.3 million, or 77 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21 percent to C$207.2 million.