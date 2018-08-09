TMX posts higher quarterly profit on asset sale

(Reuters) - Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator TMX Group (X.TO) reported a nearly 44 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a C$26.8 million gain on the sale of its interest in FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Ltd.

A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), is seen in Toronto, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Net income rose to C$95.6 million ($73.45 million), or C$1.71 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$66.5 million, or C$1.19 per share, a year earlier.

TMX reported adjusted earnings per share of C$1.34 in the quarter.

Revenue rose 19.8 percent to C$209.5 million.