FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
August 9, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

TMX posts higher quarterly profit on asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator TMX Group (X.TO) reported a nearly 44 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a C$26.8 million gain on the sale of its interest in FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Ltd.

A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), is seen in Toronto, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Net income rose to C$95.6 million ($73.45 million), or C$1.71 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$66.5 million, or C$1.19 per share, a year earlier.

TMX reported adjusted earnings per share of C$1.34 in the quarter.

Revenue rose 19.8 percent to C$209.5 million.

Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.