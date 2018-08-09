TMX posts higher quarterly profit on asset sale

(Reuters) - Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator TMX Group (X.TO) reported a nearly 44 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a C$26.8 million gain on the sale of its interest in FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Ltd.
Net income rose to C$95.6 million ($73.45 million), or C$1.71 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$66.5 million, or C$1.19 per share, a year earlier.
TMX reported adjusted earnings per share of C$1.34 in the quarter.
Revenue rose 19.8 percent to C$209.5 million.
Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft