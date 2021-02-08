TMX Group fourth-quarter profit rises, driven by trading, capital formation

FILE PHOTO: A logo for TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen after the company announced it was shutting down all markets for the rest of the day after experiencing issues with trading on all its exchange platforms in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TORONTO (Reuters) - TMX Group’s fourth quarter profit rose from a year ago, driven by increased equities and fixed income trading revenue and capital formation activity, which helped offset declines in derivatives trading and clearing business, it said on Monday.

The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange posted adjusted earnings of C$81.3 million ($63.82 million), or C$1.43 per share, compared with C$74.3 million, or C$1.31 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.45 per share.

Net income was C$71.8 million, or C$1.26 a share, versus C$47.5 million, or 84 Canadian cents, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2739 Canadian dollars)