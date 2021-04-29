Tod's chairman says considering 'doing something' with LVMH

Slideshow ( 2 images )

ROME (Reuters) - Tod’s and LVMH are considering whether the two luxury groups groups can “do something together” after the French giant increased its shareholding in the Italian company to 10% earlier this month, Tod’s chairman said on Thursday.

“The (stake increase) deal was pretty symbolic but the idea is to see whether we can do something together, we would be happy to do so,” Diego Della Valle said at an online conference, without elaborating.

Last week LVMH, led by French billionaire Bernard Arnault, said it would buy a 6.8% stake from Tod’s founder Della Valle, raising its total holding in the company to 10%.