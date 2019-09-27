Italy's Tod's appoints former Google executive to ramp up digital effort

FILE PHOTO: Shoes of Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's are displayed in the window of the company's store in Zurich, Switzerland, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Italy’s Tod’s appointed a former Google executive as chief digital and innovation officer to ramp up its ongoing digital transformation, the shoes and leather goods company said on Friday.

Alessandra Domizi, previously the Industry Head – Fashion & Retail at the tech giant, will have to develop Tod’s digital strategy along with the chairman and the chief executive officer.

She’ll start her job at the luxury group on October 14.

Digital communication and online sales are a pillar of Tod’s new business model, aimed at attracting younger luxury shoppers.

Dubbed Tod’s Factory, the new strategy was launched in late 2017 to reverse falling sales and refresh the group’s namesake brand. It offers new products and more frequent collections, backed by significant marketing investment.