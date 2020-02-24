Togo President Gnassingbe wins re-election in landslide: preliminary results

FILE PHOTO: Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe attends the summit of the Heads of state from the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

LOME (Reuters) - Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe has won re-election with 72% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the electoral commission on Monday, extending his 15-year rule and a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup.

Despite widespread disaffection and protests calling for him to step down, a fractured opposition has struggled to launch a converted campaign to unseat Gnassingbe in the small West African country of 8 million people.