World News
February 24, 2020 / 1:14 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Togo President Gnassingbe wins re-election in landslide: preliminary results

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe attends the summit of the Heads of state from the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

LOME (Reuters) - Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe has won re-election with 72% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the electoral commission on Monday, extending his 15-year rule and a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup.

Despite widespread disaffection and protests calling for him to step down, a fractured opposition has struggled to launch a converted campaign to unseat Gnassingbe in the small West African country of 8 million people.

Reporting By John Zodzi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

