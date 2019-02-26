Homebuilder Toll Brothers beats profit, revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: A Toll Brothers housing development is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, as it sold more homes at higher prices, sending its shares up nearly 4 percent in extended trading.

The U.S. housing market had a difficult 2018 due to higher interest rates and home prices. But mortgage rates eased toward the end of the year, with the 30-year benchmark near a 10-month low, and house price inflation also moderating.

“Nationally, the economy remains healthy, unemployment is low, and housing supply is still tight. Many of our potential customers have benefited from a strong stock market and enjoy increased equity in their existing homes,” Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley said in a statement.

Revenue rose about 16 percent to $1.36 billion in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.

The company’s net income fell to $112.1 million, or 76 cents per share, from $132.1 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a benefit related to the U.S. tax reform.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share and revenue of $1.26 billion.

Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers said average home price rose to $862,300, from $826,000 a year earlier, while the number of homes sold rose to 1,530 from 1,423.

However, the company said orders, a key indicator of future revenue, fell 24.3 percent to 1,379 units in the three months ended Jan. 31.