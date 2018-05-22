Homebuilder Toll Brothers reports 17 percent jump in quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) reported on Tuesday a 17.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its homes despite rising home-loan rates.

A Toll Brothers housing development is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The company’s net income fell to $111.8 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $124.6 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.36 billion.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph 2 to say net income ‘fell’, not ‘rose’.)