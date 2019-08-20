Business News
August 20, 2019 / 8:41 PM / in 18 minutes

Toll Brothers posts lower profit, revenue; sells less homes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Toll Brothers housing development is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) posted lower quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, as it sold less homes despite declining mortgage rates.

Net income fell to $146.3 million, or $1 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from $193.3 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.7% to $1.77 billion.

Toll Brothers said it sold 1,994 homes in the quarter, down from 2,246 a year ago, while orders fell 3.2%.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $5.84 billion and 6,839 units, compared to $6.48 billion and 7,100 units, a year ago.

Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

