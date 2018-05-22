Toll Brothers' profit misses estimates due to higher costs

(Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc’s (TOL.N) second-quarter profit missed Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hurt by higher costs due to rising prices for building materials and shortages of land and skilled workers.

A Toll Brothers housing development is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Costs rose 20.5 percent to $1.29 billion in the quarter, while orders, an indication of future revenue for homebuilders, rose 6.2 percent to 2,666 homes.

“Home ownership and household formation rates are increasing, while supply remains constrained,” Executive Chairman Robert Toll said in a statement.

The U.S. housing market is yet to fully recover from the long-term damage of the subprime crash a decade ago. Demand is picking up but many homebuilders are now fighting rising costs and labor shortages.

The Pennsylvania-based company said the average price of homes rose to $847,900 from $832,400 a year earlier, while the number of homes sold rose to 1,886 from 1,638 in the quarter.

The company’s net income rose to $111.8 million, or 72 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $124.6 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.36 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share and revenue of $1.58 billion.