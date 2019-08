FILE PHOTO: A Toll Brothers housing development is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) posted a 24% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by slower demand and shrinking gross margins from home sales.

Net income fell to $146.3 million, or $1.00 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from $193.3 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.7% to $1.77 billion.