FILE PHOTO: A Toll Brothers residential development is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc posted a 15.7% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher prices and strong demand.

The company’s net income rose to $129.3 million, or 87 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $111.8 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.72 billion from $1.60 billion.