#Technology News
July 5, 2017 / 6:02 AM / a month ago

TomTom, Baidu to collaborate on maps for computer-assisted driving

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A TomTom navigation device is seen in this photo illustration taken in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 28, 2012.Robin van Lonkhuysen/United Photos/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - TomTom NV, the Dutch maker of navigation software for cars, on Wednesday said it had struck a deal with Chinese internet company Baidu to collaborate on digital maps used for computer-assisted driving.

No terms were disclosed and TomTom said the deal would not add to earnings in the current financial year.

China has historically been a weak spot in TomTom's global map coverage for regulatory reasons. CEO Harold Goddijn said in a statement that Baidu would adopt TomTom's mapmaking platform, while Baidu has technologies of its own in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar

