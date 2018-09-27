FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 5:57 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Under pressure from Google, TomTom eyes sale of telematics division

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - TomTom (TOM2.AS), the Dutch navigation company, said on Thursday it is studying the sale of its telematics division, a secondary but profitable business line in fleet management that had 43.9 million euros ($51.4 million) in sales in the second quarter.

TomTom navigation are seen in front of TomTom displayed logo in this illustration taken July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The move comes a week after Google announced a far-reaching deal to supply software including Google Maps to TomTom customer Renault.

TomTom has staked its future largely on its success or failure as a supplier of mapping and navigation technology to car makers.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair

