Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Tonga in Pacific Ocean: USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.7 quake struck off Tonga in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, 40 miles (64.57 km) southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, was very shallow - only 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed - which would have amplified the shaking and may cause some local waves, although the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no Pacific tsunami was expected.