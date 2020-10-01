Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Environment

Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Tonga in Pacific Ocean: USGS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.7 quake struck off Tonga in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, 40 miles (64.57 km) southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, was very shallow - only 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed - which would have amplified the shaking and may cause some local waves, although the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no Pacific tsunami was expected.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

