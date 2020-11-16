Malaysia's Top Glove workers under stricter COVID lockdown: government

FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects newly-made gloves at Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The Malaysian government tightened movement curbs in an area where Top Glove Corp Bhd worker dormitories are located, to enable targeted coronavirus screenings on workers and residents as infections rise, the security ministry said on Monday.

The curbs, in effect from Tuesday until the end of the month, will affect 13,190 workers and close to 1,200 residents in Klang, about 40km west of Kuala Lumpur, Senior Minister of Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at a media conference.

“(This enforcement) will allow the Health Ministry to continue targeted screenings on workers and residents in the area,” he said.

There had been 215 cases of the virus recorded in the area by Sunday.

Top Glove, the world’s largest medical glove manufacturer, is also required to screen all workers at its local factory and all dormitories for workers at that factory, the minister said.

Top Glove said in a bourse filing it will seek clarification with the relevant authorities about the implementation of the curbs.

“Meanwhile, we will continue to adhere to COVID-19 preventive Standard Operating Procedures on a stringent basis. Disinfection exercises at our premises and accommodation are also conducted regularly, with all the necessary precautionary measures strictly in place,” it said.

Top Glove did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether production would be affected.

It first confirmed 17 employees tested positive for the virus almost two weeks ago out of a total 21,000 staff.