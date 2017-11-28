Japan's Toray to hold news conference on data falsification at unit

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toray Industries (3402.T) said on Tuesday it will hold a news conference regarding data falsification at a subsidiary, in what could be the latest in a series of quality-assurance scandals to hit Japanese manufacturers.

FILE PHOTO - A ballgirl runs past the logo of Toray Industries Inc. at the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament, which is sponsored by the company, in Tokyo September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The major Japanese materials maker’s president, Akihiro Nikkaku, and the chief of automotive tire-related materials unit Toray Hybrid Cord Inc will attend the presser at 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT).

The announcement follows a spate of compliance failings at Japanese manufacturers including Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T), Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T), Subaru Co Ltd (9778.T) and Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T).

Shares of Toray plunged more than 8 percent following the announcement.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, senior advisor of Toray Industries Inc, is the head of Japan’s influential Keidanren business lobby.