Publisher Torstar revenue drops 10 percent on lower ad sales
November 1, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 16 minutes

Publisher Torstar revenue drops 10 percent on lower ad sales

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Toronto Star newspaper publisher Torstar Corp (TSb.TO) on Wednesday posted a 10 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its print business attracted fewer advertisers.

The company posted a net loss of C$6.6 million ($5.13 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30 from a profit of C$1.4 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$145.91 million from C$162.1 million, largely.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

