Bain Capital says to meet media on Thursday to discuss Toshiba chip deal

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital, which leads a consortium that last week signed an $18 billion deal with Toshiba Corp (6502.T) to buy its chip unit, said it will hold a news conference at 3 pm JST (0600 GMT) on Thursday to discuss the deal.

Logo of the Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bain Capital last week called a news conference to talk about the deal but canceled the event at the last minute, saying the consortium led by Bain could not form a consensus on whether to brief the media.

Bain Capital’s managing director Yuji Sugimoto will meet journalists, Bain said in a statement.