FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Toshiba says chip unit pact delayed as talks with preferred bidder ongoing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 28, 2017 / 1:01 AM / 2 months ago

Toshiba says chip unit pact delayed as talks with preferred bidder ongoing

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Wednesday it had not yet reached a final agreement with the preferred bidder for its chip unit as negotiations with several of the parties that make up the consortium were still ongoing.

Toshiba said in a statement that it aimed to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

The ailing Japanese conglomerate, which had pledged to sign a definitive agreement with a preferred bidder by Wednesday's shareholder meeting, is rushing to sell the prized unit to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit.

The preferred bidder consortium is led by Japanese government investors and includes U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.