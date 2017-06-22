FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn to continue to pursue Toshiba chip unit acquisition: Sharp CEO
#Technology News
June 22, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 2 months ago

Foxconn to continue to pursue Toshiba chip unit acquisition: Sharp CEO

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016.Tyrone Siu/File Photo

"We will continue our efforts," Sharp Corp CEO Tai Jeng-wu told reporters on the sidelines of Foxconn's annual shareholders meeting.

"We will use our track record, our efforts at Sharp, Foxconn's global reach - we are a global company, not a Taiwan company," Tai said.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

