FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Toshiba's auditor gives 'adverse opinion' on governance: filing
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 10, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 2 days ago

Toshiba's auditor gives 'adverse opinion' on governance: filing

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) auditor gave an "adverse opinion" on the company's internal controls in an annual report filed on Thursday, showing the Japanese industrial conglomerate has a way to go before regaining the market's trust following a 2015 accounting scandal.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC (PwC) earlier gave a separate, "qualified opinion" on Toshiba's financial results, effectively signing off on its books, likely helping the company avoid an immediate delisting.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.