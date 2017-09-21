SK Hynix says some key issues on Toshiba chip unit sale still need agreement

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS), part of the winning consortium for Toshiba Corp’s (6502.T) chip unit, said on Thursday that some key issues still needed to be agreed upon.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Toshiba said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell the prized unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and expectations of a formal signing on Thursday had been high.

“There are some key issues still to be agreed upon in the content approved by Toshiba’s board,” the South Korean chipmaker said in a regulatory filing, adding that it would continue with discussions.