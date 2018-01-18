Toshiba sees $3.7 bln balance sheet improvement from Westinghouse deal

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it would sell its claims in bankrupt nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co to a group led by the Baupost Group - a move that would contribute to an improvement of about 410 billion yen ($3.68 billion) in its balance sheet.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, the Japanese conglomerate also said it had agreed a deal to transfer its stake in the unit to Brookfield WEC Holdings.

The 410 billion yen figure includes an after-tax profit of about 170 billion yen from the sale of its claims, and tax benefits of about 240 billion yen, Toshiba said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the American company Westinghouse is pictured in Le Bourget, near Paris October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Combined with the 600 billion yen in new shares it issued last month, Toshiba would be able to avoid falling into negative net worth for the business year to end-March, it said.

The transfer of Westinghouse shares to Brookfield, for $1, is expected to be completed by March 31, Toshiba said.

($1 = 111.3300 yen)

(Corrects figures in third paragraph)