Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Banks

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust: Other firms may have same vote-counting problem found at Toshiba

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank 8309.T said on Friday the problem of vote-counting found at Toshiba Corp's 6502.T annual shareholders' meeting may have occurred at other clients as its counting procedure is the same for them.

Toshiba said earlier the day that 1,139 voting forms, representing a combined 1.3% stake, were left out for its annual meeting even though they were delivered before the July 30 deadline to Sumtiomo Mitsui Trust, Toshiba’s shareholder registry administrator.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up