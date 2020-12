FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management said on Friday it has asked Toshiba Corp to convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting over the Japanese industrial conglomerate’s investment plans.

Farallon, which owns a stake of more than 5% in Toshiba, joins top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management in calling for an emergency meeting.