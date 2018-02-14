FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 14, 2018 / 3:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Toshiba says to appoint ex-banker as next CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it is appointing Nobuaki Kurumatani, a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as its chairman and chief executive.

Incumbent CEO, Satoshi Tsunakawa, will become chief operating officer and retain his role as president, the company said.

Kurumatani, currently the president of the Japanese arm of European private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, is a former deputy president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of Toshiba’s main lenders, which often have a strong influence on its management decisions.

Reporting by Makiko YamazakiEditing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.