BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday it was reviewing the proposed acquisition of Toshiba Corp’s (6502.T) chip business by a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The ministry, in a brief statement to Reuters, did not elaborate further.