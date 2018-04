TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Monday it is still aiming to complete the sale of its memory chip business soon, following media reports it had decided to cancel the $18.6 billion sale if it did not get approval from Chinese regulators by May.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo