TOKYO (Reuters) - China regulatory authorities have approved the $18 billion sale of Toshiba Corp’s (6502.T) chip unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company had not confirmed whether there had been any approval by Chinese regulators.