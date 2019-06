FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba is pictured on its flash memory factory, seen during a media tour in Yokkaichi, western Japan September 9, 2014.REUTERS/Reiji Murai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Memory Corp, the world’s second-biggest producer of NAND flash memory chips, said on Friday its plant in central Japan will resume full production by mid-July.

The plant has been partially suspended since a brief power outage in the region on June 15.

The suspension also affected Western Digital Corp (WDC.O), Toshiba Memory’s joint venture partner.